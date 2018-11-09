EXCLUSIVE: The Lyrics Behind Train's Greatest Hits

It’s been 20 years since Train released its major label debut, and there have been a slew of hits along the way. Now you can find them all in one place.

Train Greatest Hits is out today, and it includes all the songs you love to sing along to including “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter,” and “Hey, Soul Sister.” There’s also the new track, “Call Me Sir” and a cover of “Careless Whisper” featuring Kenny G.

“I didn’t want it to be called 'best of' because a lot of Train fans probably don’t consider the radio songs their favorites, but these songs all charted on some level,” founding member and singer Pat Monahan told Radio.com in an exclusive interview.

We also asked the Erie, Pennsylvania native about his favorite lyrics on his best-known songs, and Taylor Swift influenced his answer for “Drive By.”

“Years ago I was at this CMT event,” Monahan said. “It was an awards show - and Taylor Swift ran up to me and she was like, I can’t believe I didn’t think of ‘Oh I swear to you, I’ll be there for you’ and so I guess it’s that one if TS loves it.”

Check out Monahan’s thoughts on “Calling All Angels,” “Drops of Jupiter,” and “Hey, Soul Sister” in the video above.

The complete track listing for Train Greatest Hits follows, along with ordering information.

1. Meet Virginia

2. Drops of Jupiter

3. Calling All Angels

4. Get to Me

5. Look to the Sky

6. Cab

7. Hey Soul Sister

8. If It’s Love

9. Marry Me

10. Save Me San Francisco

11. Drive By

12. 50 Ways

13. Bruises

14. Angel in Blue Jeans

15. Play That Song

16. Call Me Sir

17. Careless Whisper Feat. Kenny G