Gladys Knight To Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin At AMAs

Aretha Franklin will get another moment in the spotlight at the American Music Awards next month.

Related: Aretha Franklin Exhibit Opening In Detroit

Dick Clark Productions tells The Associated Press that Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans and musical director Rickey Minor will pay tribute to the Queen of Soul’s gospel roots and her iconic album, “Amazing Grace.”

Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece and the executor of her estate, said in a statement: “When I heard some of the initial ideas for the tribute, I knew without a doubt that this tribute will go down as one of the best in American music.”

Franklin died last month at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer.

The American Music Awards will air live on October 9th from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.