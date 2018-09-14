John Mellencamp Staying On The Road In 2019
Rocker announces new tour to coincide with release of new album
John Mellencamp is apparently having such a good time on the road that he doesn'’t want it to end. The voice of the heartland just announced a 2019 tour to coincide with the release of his 24th studio album. Tickets go on sale September 21st and purchases include a copy of Other People’s Stuff.
Mellencamp already has a slew of dates on his schedule to close out 2018. He’ll wrap things up in Canada in mid-November, before recharging for a date in his home state of Indiana in February.
Inducted into the rock & roll hall of fame in 2008 on the strength of hits like “Pink Houses” and “Authority Song,” Mellencamp doesn’t necessarily like everything that comes with touring. In an interview with Variety earlier this year he said: "I don’t get paid for being on stage. I get paid for leaving home, traveling on airplanes, and staying in hotels. The part of being onstage, I’ll do that for free.”
The John Mellencamp Show Tour 2019
Feb. 7 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
Feb. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Feb. 10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center for the Arts
Feb. 12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
Feb. 14 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
Feb. 15 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
Feb. 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Stambaugh Auditorium
Feb. 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric
Feb. 22 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
Feb. 23 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
Feb. 25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Feb. 26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Mar. 9 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
Mar. 10 – Evansville, IN @ Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
Mar. 12 – St. Louis, MO @Stifel Theatre
Mar. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
Mar. 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
Mar. 17 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
Mar. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Mar. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Mar. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
Mar. 24 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Mar. 27 – Ft. Meyers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Mar. 29 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Mar. 30 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall