Lionel Richie Announces New Live Album and Tour
"It's going to be one big party"
If you didn’t catch Lionel Richie during his recent Vegas residency, you’re in luck – the “All Night Long” singer is bringing the show to you. The new album Live from Las Vegas will be released on August 23rd.
The album will feature hits from Richie’s solo career and from his time with the The Commodores. A deluxe edition will include three additional tracks, and a Target edition will include another three songs.
“I am so excited to bring my Live from Las Vegas album to life and to share it with my fans,” Richie said in a statement. “Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer – it’s going to be one big party.”
Live from Las Vegas Track List:
01. Easy – My Love
02. Truly
03. You Are
04. Stuck on You
05. Dancing on the Ceiling
06. Three Times a Lady
07. Sail On
08. Brick House
09. Hello
10. Say You, Say Me
11. We are the World
12. All Night Long
Deluxe Edition
13. Fancy Dancer
14. Sweet Love
15. Lady You Bring Me Up
Target Edition
13. Running with the Night
14. Penny Lover
15. Just to Be Close
The new album is not the only big news from Lionel Richie. The American Idol judge will be hitting the road for a summer tour. It begins on May 28th in Sugar Land, TX and wraps up August 30th in St. Paul, MN. Tickets for most dates go on sale to the public on March 29th, with each purchase including a copy of the forthcoming live album.
