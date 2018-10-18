Mariah Carey Joins Skrillex and Ty Dolla Sign For "The Distance"

Mariah Carey has just released a third new song from her upcoming album. “The Distance” features Ty Dolla Sign and was produced by Skrillex.

The track starts with a high school football-style cheer, before settling into a laid back groove that finds Mariah taking a victory lap over a successful relationship. Ty Dolla arrives on the third verse to join the celebration.

Carey’s new album, Caution, is due out November 16th. She will be out on the road in the coming months for her international 'All I Want For Christmas' concerts, and will return to Las Vegas for her 'The Butterfly Returns' residency next year.