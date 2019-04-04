The man behind some of the biggest laid back, beachy tunes of the late 90s has some sad news to share. Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray says he is going deaf.

The 51-year-old singer and TV host says years of recording and touring have caught up with him because he ignored the advice of experts and rarely wore ear protection on-stage.

“It’s years and years of being on the road and being two feet behind cymbals and drums,” McGrath told Daily Mail TV . "So high frequencies – I can’t hear anymore.”

That characterization seems to be a bit of an exaggeration though. McGrath is still touring and has dates scheduled through the end of the year.

Sugar Ray is known for its string of hits that include “Someday,” “Every Morning,” and “Fly.”