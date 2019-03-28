Pink Gets Assertive on Surprise Release "Hustle"

“You took my love, mistook it for weakness / I guarantee I won’t repeat this / Don't try to hustle me.”

P!nk isn’t having any of it when it comes to guys who just want have fun on her surprise new single “Hustle.” The bouncy track with a singalong chorus was co-written with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Jorgen Odegard.

The song will be included on P!nk’s 8th studio album Hurts 2B Human. It features collaborations with Julia Michaels, Nate Reuss and features from Khalid and Chris Stapleton, among others. Hurts 2B Human will be released on April 26th and you can pre-order it here.

Hurts 2B Human Track List

01. Hustle

02. (Hey Why) Miss You Sometime

03. Walk Me Home

04. My Attic

05. 90 Days featuring Wrabel

06. Hurts 2B Human featuring Khalid

07. Can We Pretend featuring Cash Cash

08. Courage

09. Happy

10. We Could Have It All

11. Love Me Anyway featuring Chris Stapleton

12. Circle Game

13. The Last Song Of Your Life