Queen and Adam Lambert Set to Rock Academy Awards

Queen was already going to be a big focus at the 91st Academy Awards, with Bohemian Rhapsody nominated in five categories including Best Picture. Now it has been announced that the band with Adam Lambert will be performing live during the ceremony.

Lambert tweeted the news, saying Queen would rock the Oscars on February 24th.

The Academy also acknowledged the performance in a tweet of its own: "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!"

Bohemian Rhapsody is the top grossing music biopic of all-time – passing Straight Outta Compton and Walk the Line. Rock fans had complained about being largely ignored at the recent GRAMMY Awards, but there will be at least one very big band to keep them happy during the Oscars.