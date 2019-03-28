Sting Covers Sting: Listen to 3 Classics Reworked

Sting has been in the lab breaking down some of his classic songs and then rebuilding them in a different way. The result, as he describes it, is a contemporary focus on the tunes.

Three of the new tracks have now seen the light of day. The atmospheric “Desert Rose” has gotten even denser. “Brand New Day” has a bouncier, groovier feel. And “Demolition Man” slays even harder.

“This is my life in songs,” Sting said. “Some of them reconstructed, some of them refitted, some of them re-framed, and all of them with a contemporary focus.”

The new tracks and others, including The Police tracks “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” will be released on the new album My Songs on May 24th. You can pre-order it here.