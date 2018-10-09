'Venom' Tops 'A Star is Born' At The Box Office
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga still exceeded expectations
Music fans and movie fans are apparently very different people. Despite all the hype, star power, soundtrack and Oscar buzz surrounding the remake of A Star is Born, the film came in a distant second at the box office over the weekend. Still, the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga film took in nearly 43 million dollars which exceeded expectations. It was also one of the best openings ever for a romantic drama or musical.
Standing in the movie’s way was another record-breaking superhero film. Venom, starring Tom Hardy as the Marvel antihero, generated 80 million dollars in ticket sales. That’s the best October weekend for a movie ever.
Rounding out the top five at the box office were Smallfoot with 3.1 million, Night School with 1.7 million, and The House with a Clock in its Walls with 1.4 million.