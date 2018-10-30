Watch Katy Perry, Luke Bryan And Lionel Richie Wear Animal Costumes On 'Kelly And Ryan'

The 'American Idol' judges also played a game of "Who's Most Likely"

October 30, 2018
Bob Diehl
Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie arrive at ABC's 'American Idol' show on April 23, 2018

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie made an entrance to remember on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. The trio walked in to the studio wearing inflatable animal costumes. Perry was dressed as a sloth. Bryan went with an eagle. Richie suited up in a panda getup.

The timing works with Halloween being a day away, and the whole thing was apparently Perry’s idea. “This is what my late-night online shopping looks like,” the “Roar” singer said.

“This is just a window into what Luke and I go through on the show,” Richie added.

After a commercial break, Richie and Bryan slipped into something more comfortable, while Perry stayed in costume for a game of “Who’s Most Likely.”

