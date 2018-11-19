Watch New Trailer For Disney's Live-Action 'Dumbo' Movie

The classic Disney tale, Dumbo, is getting the live-action treatment and a new trailer was just released.

Director Tim Burton is giving us his take on the flying elephant, who originally debuted in a 1941 animated film.

The new version finds a circus owner (Danny DeVito) enlisting a former star (Colin Farrell) and his children to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock – until everyone finds out he can fly. Michael Keaton also stars.

Dumbo is due in theaters on March 29, 2019.