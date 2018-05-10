The 10 Best High Schools In Connecticut

U.S. News & World Report teamed up with a non-profit social science research firm from North Carolina, RTI International, to rank schools based on how well they serve all their students, not just those going to college.

A four-step process was used to determine the best. The first three steps ensured that the high schools serve all of their students well, using their performance on the math and reading parts of their state proficiency tests and their graduation rates as the benchmarks. For those schools that made it past the first three steps, a fourth step assessed the degree to which schools prepare students for college-level work.

When all was said and done, the top 5 schools in the country were all in Arizona. Here's Connecticut's Top 10, and where they ranked nationally:

Amistad Academy, New Haven (National Rank #55) Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford (#125) Achievement First Hartford Academy Inc., Hartford (#267) Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, Windsor (#309) Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield (#332) Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern, Groton (#352) Greenwich High School, Greenwich (#373) Staples High School, Westport (#394) Darien High School, Darien (#410) Wilton High School, Wilton (#439)

To see the full list of Connecticut schools, click here.