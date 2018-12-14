10 Best Selling Christmas Songs Of All Time

December 14, 2018
This list is based on Nielsen SoundScan tracking which began in 2003.

  1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" - Mariah Carey (1994) Columbia 3,200,000
  2. "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" - Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn & Katie Lopez (2013) Walt Disney 1,600,000
  3. "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" - Trans-Siberian Orchestra (1996) Lava 1,300,000
  4. "Mistletoe" - Justin Bieber (2011) Island 1,100,000
  5. "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" - Brenda Lee (1958) Decca 1,000,000
  6. "Where Are You Christmas?" - Faith Hill (2000) Interscope 977,000
  7. "Christmas Canon"- Trans-Siberian Orchestra (1998) Lava 918,000
  8. "Feliz Navidad" - José Feliciano (1970) RCA 808,000
  9. "Jingle Bell Rock" - Bobby Helms (1957) Decca 780,000
  10. "Last Christmas" - Wham! (1984) Columbia 751,000
