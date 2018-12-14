10 Best Selling Christmas Songs Of All Time

This list is based on Nielsen SoundScan tracking which began in 2003.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" - Mariah Carey (1994) Columbia 3,200,000 "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" - Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn & Katie Lopez (2013) Walt Disney 1,600,000 "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" - Trans-Siberian Orchestra (1996) Lava 1,300,000 "Mistletoe" - Justin Bieber (2011) Island 1,100,000 "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" - Brenda Lee (1958) Decca 1,000,000 "Where Are You Christmas?" - Faith Hill (2000) Interscope 977,000 "Christmas Canon"- Trans-Siberian Orchestra (1998) Lava 918,000 "Feliz Navidad" - José Feliciano (1970) RCA 808,000 "Jingle Bell Rock" - Bobby Helms (1957) Decca 780,000 "Last Christmas" - Wham! (1984) Columbia 751,000