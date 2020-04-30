10 Tips For Essential Workers' Mental Health

If you are one of the people who still have to get out and work during this pandemic, you may find yourself getting a little mentally or emotionally drained. So, here are some tips from the New York State Department of Mental Health on how to maintain yours.

Eat well, sleep well, & get some fresh air. Practice deep breathing. Reach out to others with a kind word. Supporting others helps you. Savor small, positive moments when they arise. Create a safe space that has nothing to do with COVID-19. People want to help you right now. Let them. Make time for friends and family. Social connections are healing. Be kind to yourself. It's okay to feel whatever you feel. People all around the world are thinking of you and thanking you. Let their gratitude wash over you. Reach out to talk. Call.

Hopefully some of these tips can help comfort you, and ease your mind. Thank you for putting yourself out there.