The 12 Days Of Christmas Are Expensive

If your true love were to give to you all the items mentioned in the 12 Days of Christmas, they'd be shelling out $39,094.93 ... an increase of $450 compared to last year.

Here's the breakdown:

1 Partridge - $20.18

1 Pear Tree - $199.95

2 Turtle Doves - $375.00

3 French Hens - $181.50

4 Calling Birds - $599.96

5 Gold Rings - $750.00

6 Geese-a-Laying - $390.00

7 Swans-a-Swimming - $13,125

8 Maids-a-Milking - $58.00

9 Ladies Dancing - $7.552.84

10 Lords-a-Leaping - $10,000

11 Pipers Piping - $2,804.40

12 Drummers Drumming - $3,038.10

However, if you were to pay for those items each time they're mentioned in the song, you'd have to spend $170,609.46.