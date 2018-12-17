The 12 Days Of Christmas Are Expensive
December 17, 2018
If your true love were to give to you all the items mentioned in the 12 Days of Christmas, they'd be shelling out $39,094.93 ... an increase of $450 compared to last year.
Here's the breakdown:
- 1 Partridge - $20.18
- 1 Pear Tree - $199.95
- 2 Turtle Doves - $375.00
- 3 French Hens - $181.50
- 4 Calling Birds - $599.96
- 5 Gold Rings - $750.00
- 6 Geese-a-Laying - $390.00
- 7 Swans-a-Swimming - $13,125
- 8 Maids-a-Milking - $58.00
- 9 Ladies Dancing - $7.552.84
- 10 Lords-a-Leaping - $10,000
- 11 Pipers Piping - $2,804.40
- 12 Drummers Drumming - $3,038.10
However, if you were to pay for those items each time they're mentioned in the song, you'd have to spend $170,609.46.