The 12 Days Of Christmas Are Expensive

December 17, 2018
Chuck Taylor

ID 48148968 © auntkandis | Dreamstime.com

Christmas
Features
Shows

If your true love were to give to you all the items mentioned in the 12 Days of Christmas, they'd be shelling out $39,094.93 ... an increase of $450 compared to last year.

Here's the breakdown:

  • 1 Partridge - $20.18
  • 1 Pear Tree - $199.95
  • 2 Turtle Doves - $375.00
  • 3 French Hens - $181.50
  • 4 Calling Birds - $599.96
  • 5 Gold Rings - $750.00
  • 6 Geese-a-Laying - $390.00
  • 7 Swans-a-Swimming - $13,125
  • 8 Maids-a-Milking - $58.00
  • 9 Ladies Dancing - $7.552.84
  • 10 Lords-a-Leaping - $10,000
  • 11 Pipers Piping - $2,804.40
  • 12 Drummers Drumming - $3,038.10

However, if you were to pay for those items each time they're mentioned in the song, you'd have to spend $170,609.46.

12 Days of Christmas
Economy