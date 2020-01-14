2019 Had The Most Loch Ness Monster Sightings Since 1983

2019 was a big year for "Nessie," the notorious creature that supposedly lurks beneath the surface of the water of Loch Ness in Scotland. The Loch Ness Monster, was reportedly spotted on 18 occasions last year. That number comes from The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, which keeps track of all the reported sightings, and including pictures in some cases. You can check it out by clicking here.

The number of sightings have been increasing steadily over the past few years. Researcher Steve Campbell attributes this to modern technology. Not only is anyone with a smart phone able to snap a picture and send it to them instantly, there are also webcams set up in various locations keeping an eye on the lake 24/7.

This is all in spite of an environmental DNA study that took place last year claiming the 'monster' was actually a giant eel. That's a finding Campbell takes issue with since it is an open waterway and not a closed eco-system.