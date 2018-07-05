3 Foods You Should Never Wash
And 3 That You Should
July 5, 2018
- Do you rinse your raw chicken in the sink before you cook it? Don't! When you do that you're running the risk of spreading bacteria to anything the water splashes onto; your counter, your utensils, you! That bacteria can carry salmonella and any other number of sickening pathogen. As long as you cook your chicken to a temperature of at least 165 degrees, you will kill anything that could potentially make you sick.
- Eggs are another food you should never wash. Eggs naturally have a protective layer that isolates any bacteria on them and prevents contamination onto other foods. When you rinse the eggs before you crack or boil them, you remove this protective layer and run the risk of contamination and infection.
- Fish should never be washed either. Washing raw fish doesn’t get rid of the bacteria. Instead it will spread the contamination to other surfaces, just like with uncooked chicken.
And the 3 foods you should always wash:
- Canned foods! I never thought to rinse the can before opening it, and chances are you haven't either. But it's time to change that practice. The lid on the can is designed to keep any present bacteria from touching the food inside. When you take out the food, it is coming into contact with this bacteria. Rinsing the can before opening it eliminates this problem.
- Fresh fruits and vegetables with edible peels. I always wash these, you never know who else has touched them for starters. However, you should never use soap. Soap can seep through the pores. The best thing to do is rinse with cold water and dry with a paper towel.
- Fruits and vegetables without edible peels. The bacteria on the peel can transfer to the inside of the fruit and vegetable when you slice through it.