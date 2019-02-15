3 Middle School Boys Get Flowers For Every Girl In School

An 8th grader in Olathe, Kansas, with help from a 6th grader and 7th grader, along with the school principal, arranged for every girl in school to get a flower for Valentine's Day. Sarah Guerrero, the school principal said Tristan Valentine, wanted "every young lady to feel special that day and accepted," so he approached her with the idea a few weeks ago. Considering his last name, I guess it was only appropriate to do it on February 14th.

The boys arranged the funding and used some of their own money as well to purchase the flowers. Then they went about arranging the distribution of the carnations. They carefully planned how the flowers would be distributed so no girl was left out. Each flower included a note that read, "Happy Valentine's Day" or "Hope you feel special today."

