3 Ways To Stop Negative Thoughts

Most people have negative thoughts from time to time. But if you're always negative, not only can it drive people away from you, it can cause a pattern of thinking that's difficult to get out of. So here are 3 ways you can break the habit of negative thinking:

WRITE DOWN WHAT YOU'RE THANKFUL FOR - Spend a few minutes every day writing down the things in your life that you are grateful for. You may have to look harder some days, but there's usually at least one thing in your life that you can be thankful about. This teaches your brain to focus on the positive. MAKE SURE YOU SHARE GOOD NEWS - It's healthy to talk about your problems with a good friend or family member, but no one wants to hear only your troubles. This also puts the negative at the front of your mind. Instead, make a point to talk about the good stuff, no matter how mundane it may seem. This will also train your brain to focus on the good stuff. BE MORE AWARE OF HOW YOU REACT IN PUBLIC - Instead of snapping at someone you may feel did you wrong, try to be more forgiving and understanding. Responding with love and kindness will not only help you to maintain a more positive mindset throughout your day, but it just might help the other person feel better, too.