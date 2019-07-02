5 Good Reasons To Leave The Fireworks To The Professionals

With Independence Day nearly upon us, you may be thinking of setting off a few pyrotechnics in your backyard. If you are, here are a few good reasons why you may want to reconsider:

They're illegal! - Connecticut law prohibits the sale, possession or use of fireworks without a permit. Sparklers and fountains, which produce sparks when lit, are not considered fireworks and are legal in the state, but cannot be sold or used by anyone younger than 16. Roman candles, smoke bombs, firecrackers, snakes, skyrockets, Daygo bombs and bottle rockets are illegal fireworks in Connecticut. They're dangerous - According to the National Fire Protection Assiciation, fireworks are responsible for 18,500 fires per year; fires that have lead to countless deaths and injuries. The cost in property damage alone is over $43 million every year. Last year there were 13,000 firework related injuries, and the majority of emergency room visits were for 10 to 14-year-olds injured by fireworks. They frighten pets - The constant explosions and flashing of lights can send critters, both tame and in the wild, into a frenzy with no place to hide. There isn't much pet owners can do to comfort these confused animals as those fireworks continue to bang and pop outside. They can terrify veterans - Or anyone suffering from PTSD. Veterans groups have been encouraging people to be mindful of former military and law enforcement officers in their neighborhoods before setting off loud fireworks. Your celebration of our country's birthday may actually be terribly traumatic to those who've sacrificed so much to protect our freedom. You'll irritate your neighbors - No matter how cool you think your fireworks show is, everyone who lives in your neighborhood thinks you're a jerk for setting them off. They may not say it, but it's the truth.

Just a few things to keep in mind. Happy Independence Day!