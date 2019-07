Billboard magazine recently put out their list of highest paid musicians here in the U.S. These figures take into account what the artists made in 2018 from sales, streaming, publishing, and touring combined. These are the top 5:

#5 - Ed Sheeran - $41.8 million

- $41.8 million #4 - Kenny Chesney - $42.5 million

- $42.5 million #3 - Drake - $52.5 million

- $52.5 million #2 - Bruce Springsteen - $53 million

- $53 million #1 - Taylor Swift - $99.6 million