The 5 Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S.

If you want to know where you need to be most on your guard, these would be the U.S. cities (with a population of at least 100,000) in which you need to watch your back, according to statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

St. Louis, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Rockford, Illinois Baltimore, Maryland Detroit, Michigan

While Chicago had the highest murder rate, it didn't make the list because the data is based on violent crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, and since Chicago's population is so large, the ratio of incidents per 100,000 people kept it out of the top 10.