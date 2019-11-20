7 Time Nascar Champ Jimmie Johnson To Retire Next Year

Seven time NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson will be stepping down from racing at the end of the 2020 season. Johnson, who along with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt are the only drivers to win NASCAR's top series championship 7 times, has been unable to find that same success recently. He hasn't won a race since June 2017, the longest streak among active drivers.

Johnson has been with the same Hendrick Motorsports team since he started his Cup career, driving the familiar #48 since 2001. The 44-year-old California native ranks in a tie for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time win list. His 83 victories equals the total of Cale Yarborough.

Johnson, whose career began by racing motorcycles and off-road trucks, got his chance in NASCAR after he went to meet with Jeff Gordon looking for advice. He and Chad Knaus, his crew chief until the beginning of this season, built one of the most successful and recognizable teams in racing. If he's able to capture his eighth championship in 2020, it will only solidify his reputation as one of the all-time greatest.