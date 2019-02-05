The $99 Wedding For Valentine's Day

The place known for their cheap breakfasts, is offering cheap weddings! You and your significant other could tie the knot on Valentine's Day. Denny's in Las Vegas is offering this deal for couples looking to save a buck and still pledge their undying love to their betrothed.

For $99, Denny’s Valentine’s Day wedding special includes use of the Denny’s chapel (opened in 2013), a silk presentation bouquet and boutonniere, the ceremony certificate and a champagne toast at the end. To take advantage of this deal, you must make your reservation at least two hours in advance.

For those who want to kick it up a notch, the everyday Denny’s wedding package is still available for the regular price of $199. For that price, you get everything in the Valentine’s Day package, plus use of the photo booth, two wedding T-shirts, a wedding cake made of Denny’s Pancake Puppies, which are basically cake pops filled with pancakes instead of cake, and a coupon for two Original Grand Slams on the couple’s next visit to Denny’s.

Other unconventional weddings have taken place in Las Vegas recently, including at Costco, Pizza Hut, and the newly built Taco Bell Chapel.