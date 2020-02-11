A Dog's Noseprint Is As Unique As A Human's Fingerprint

Just as no two human fingerprints are the same, that also holds true for a dog's noseprint. So, if you're looking for an alternative to microchipping your pooch, here you go. Microchips can malfunction, or become dislodged, making the chip useless. Collecting a dog's noseprint is painless. The traditional method for obtaining a noseprint is to physically stain a dog’s nose then imprint it onto a piece of paper.

Only a few places in the United States have adopted dog nose printing as a common way of identifying lost dogs, however the Canadian Kennel Club has been accepting dog nose prints as proof of identity since 1938. The general consensus is that nose printing is a more reliable way of matching identity, as dog tags can easily be lost or stolen. With the help of AI-driven pattern recognition and image processing technologies, nose print recognition can capture, describe and classify a dog’s nose print and confirm dog identity by comparing the similarities between nose print characteristics.