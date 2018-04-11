Active Hurricane Season Predicted

This year's Atlantic Hurricane Season is predicted to be more active than normal. Researchers at Colorado State University recently outlined their forecast for the upcoming season which officially begins June 1st.

The forecast includes a greater than 60% chance of a major hurricane striking the Atlantic coast. And while their forecast calls for a season just as active as 2017, it isn't expected to be quite as destructive.

Also, the name Sandy has been retired from the hurricane list. If we should get that far in named storms this year, it will be Sara instead. Here's the full list of this year's names: