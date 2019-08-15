Add Miniature Horses To The List Of Service Animals Approved For Air Travel
August 15, 2019
Miniature horses are among the service animals approved to take on flights, according to new guidelines provided Thursday (8/15/19) by the federal government.
While service animals on airplanes has been highly debated over recent years, especially when the animal is a little exotic, the U.S. Department of Transportation has tried to make the guidlines a little clearer as to which common service animals should almost always be allowed.
Amond the guidelines from American Airlines, for example. Your service animal must be clean and well-behaved. It may not eat from tray tables or occupy an exit row. To see all their requirements and prohibitions, click here.