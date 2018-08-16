Adidas To Use Only Recycled Plastic

Adidas is making an environmentally friendly pledge! The German shoe-maker says it is committed to using only recycled plastic in their products. In a statement, the company said that it will eliminate the use of "virgin plastic" in all its products by 2024. That includes polyester, which accounts for about half of the plastic that they use.

But it's not just in their shoes! They further pledged to include plastic used in company offices, warehouses, and retail outlets. This move is expected to “save an estimated 40 tons of plastic per year, starting in 2018.” Adidas spokeswoman Maria Culp added, “We aim to use 100% recycled polyester in every product and on every application where a solution exists by 2024.”

Adidas hopes to sell as many as 5 million pairs of recycled shoes this year, compared to just one million in 2017.