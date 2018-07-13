After Yesterday's Build-A-Bear Fiasco, Chuck E. Cheese Can Help

In the wake of yesterday's (7/12) pay-your-age promotion at Build-A-Bear, where many kids were turned away when lines became so massive they had to be shut down, Chuck E. Cheese is offering something to make you and your kids feel a little better.

Today (7/13), kids can pay their age for 30 minutes of unlimited play. The maximum is $9, which is what it would normally cost. Chuck E. Cheese sent out this tweet earlier today, “Didn’t get to build a bear? Come on 7/13, pay your child’s age, and they will get 30 minutes of all you can play.” At participating locations, of course.