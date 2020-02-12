Air Force One Gets New Look

The familiar blue and white paint scheme that has adorned the two jets used by the President of the United States since the JFK administration in the 1960's is going away. The U.S. Air Force revealed on Monday that the planes would be getting a new look.

As part of the annual budget process, the Air Force's request for a little more than $800 million in fiscal 2021 will be used in part for the “VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization program.” Under the plan, the two existing Air Force One aircraft will be replaced with two new, heavily modified Boeing 747-8s. According to the Pentagon, the new aircraft, “will provide the President, staff, and guests with safe and reliable air transportation at the same level of security and communications capability available in the White House.”

And while the final new paint scheme won't be determined until sometime in 2021, it is believed it will look similar to the model in the picture above. The well-known robin’s egg blue planes (pictured below) were designed by former President Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, but President Trump feels its time for a change.