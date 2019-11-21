Air Pollution A Contributing Factor To Alzheimer's

A nationwide study published in Brain found that women in their 70s and 80s who were exposed to higher levels of air pollution experienced greater declines in memory and more Alzheimer’s-like brain atrophy than their counterparts who breathed cleaner air. Andrew Petkus, assistant professor of clinical neurology at the Keck School of Medicine at USC said, “This is the first study to really show, in a statistical model, that air pollution was associated with changes in people’s brains and that those changes were then connected with declines in memory performance.”

Fine particles that come from traffic exhaust, smoke and dust are exceptionally small which allow them to remain airborne for long periods, get inside buildings, are easily inhaled, and reach and accumulate in the brain. Fine particle pollution is associated with asthma, cardiovascular disease, lung disease and premature death. When all the information was combined, researchers noticed an association between higher pollution exposure, brain changes and memory problems; regardless of differences in income, education, race, geographic region, cigarette smoking and other factors.