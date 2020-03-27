Air Travel Practically Non-Existent

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports they are screening about 2-million fewer passengers per day than they were a year ago. As we practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, it stands to reason fewer people are willing to get onto an airplane and risk their health.

On March 26, 2019 the TSA screened 2,487,162 passengers at checkpoints across the country. Yesterday, they screened 203,858.

As of Thursday (3/26), the United States has become the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide.