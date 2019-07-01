All Connecticut Rest Areas Back Open 24/7

July 1, 2019
For the first time since 2016, all seven of Connecticut's rest areas are staffed and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Governor Ned Lamont made it official at a press conference Monday morning at the rest stop off I-84 at Exit 2 in Danbury.

The areas were open to vehicles over the past 3 years, but the restrooms and indoor facilities were closed at night. Governor Lamont restored the funding by over $1-million dollars to keep them open at all times in an attempt to entice folks to visit Connecticut, especially with summer now in full swing.

Here's where the 7 areas are located:

  • I-84 Danbury EB past Exit 2
  • I-84 Southington EB past Exit 28
  • I-84 Willington EB past Exit 69
  • I-84 Willington WB past Exit 70
  • I-91 Wallingford SB past Exit 15
  • I-91 Middletown NB past Exit 19
  • I-95 North Stonington SB past Exit 93
