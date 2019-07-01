All Connecticut Rest Areas Back Open 24/7

For the first time since 2016, all seven of Connecticut's rest areas are staffed and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Governor Ned Lamont made it official at a press conference Monday morning at the rest stop off I-84 at Exit 2 in Danbury.

The areas were open to vehicles over the past 3 years, but the restrooms and indoor facilities were closed at night. Governor Lamont restored the funding by over $1-million dollars to keep them open at all times in an attempt to entice folks to visit Connecticut, especially with summer now in full swing.

Here's where the 7 areas are located: