All Connecticut Rest Areas Back Open 24/7
July 1, 2019
For the first time since 2016, all seven of Connecticut's rest areas are staffed and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Governor Ned Lamont made it official at a press conference Monday morning at the rest stop off I-84 at Exit 2 in Danbury.
The areas were open to vehicles over the past 3 years, but the restrooms and indoor facilities were closed at night. Governor Lamont restored the funding by over $1-million dollars to keep them open at all times in an attempt to entice folks to visit Connecticut, especially with summer now in full swing.
Here's where the 7 areas are located:
- I-84 Danbury EB past Exit 2
- I-84 Southington EB past Exit 28
- I-84 Willington EB past Exit 69
- I-84 Willington WB past Exit 70
- I-91 Wallingford SB past Exit 15
- I-91 Middletown NB past Exit 19
- I-95 North Stonington SB past Exit 93