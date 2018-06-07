Amazing Health Benefits Of Turmeric
June 7, 2018
Turmeric, related to ginger, is a spice and medicinal herb that has been used in India for thousands of years. And now, science has started to back up what the Indians have known for centuries; it contains compounds called curcuminoids, which actually do have medicinal properties.
The most important of these properties is curcumin. It is the main active ingredient in turmeric and has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and acts as a very strong antioxidant.
Here are a few of its benefits:
- Turmeric has been shown to help prevent and heal some forms of cancer.
- Turmeric aids in the treatment and prevention of diabetes.
- Turmeric is detoxifying and can help the body remove poisons.
- Turmeric extract has been shown effective as an alternative to some anti-depressants.
- Turmeric can help prevent and repair damage to the liver.
- Turmeric can relieve arthritis pain, and stop inflammation.
- Turmeric supports a healthy brain and heart.
- Turmeric boosts the immune system.
- Turmeric can help in weight loss.
- Turmeric can elevate the spirit.