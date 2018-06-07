Amazing Health Benefits Of Turmeric

Turmeric, related to ginger, is a spice and medicinal herb that has been used in India for thousands of years. And now, science has started to back up what the Indians have known for centuries; it contains compounds called curcuminoids, which actually do have medicinal properties.

The most important of these properties is curcumin. It is the main active ingredient in turmeric and has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and acts as a very strong antioxidant.

Here are a few of its benefits: