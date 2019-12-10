According to information released last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans are having fewer babies! The birthrate reached its lowest point in more than three decades, with 3,791,712 births registered in 2018. That is 2-percent lower than the number reported in 2017, marking the fourth straight year that births have declined in the United States. Interestingly, the number of abortions repoted was also at it's lowest since the Roe v Wade decision in 1973.

Birthrates have been trending downward overall since 2005, raising concern about possible economic and cultural ramifications. Keeping the number of births within a certain range, called the “replacement level,” ensures the population level will remain stable. A low birthrate runs the risk that the country will not be able to replace the workforce and have enough tax revenue, while a high birthrate can cause shortages of resources.

A decline in births and abortions over the past several years have been linked to fewer millennials having children than previous generations as well as a decline in teenage pregnancy. Experts suspect, the trend with teens is likely due to better access to effective and long-lasting forms of contraception.

The 394 new restrictions on abortion that 32 states enacted between 2011 and 2017 did not primarily cause the decline, according to The Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization that advocates for abortion rights. Instead, the overall decrease in births signals that fewer pregnancies were the main cause of the decline in abortions.