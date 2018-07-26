America's Oldest Candy Maker Closes Shop

The New England Confectionery Company, maker of NECCO wafers, sweethearts candy, candy buttons, Sky Bar, and more, suddenly closed its Revere, Massachusetts plant this week. The company, the oldest candy maker in America was founded in 1901 when a merger between several candy companies occurred. The candies, however, date back to 1847, when they were first made by Oliver R. Chase of Boston, the man who invented the lozenge cutter. A creation credited with sparking the candy industry in the United States.

Round Hill Investments, who had just purchased the company at a bankruptcy auction this past May, said it will be selling the brands to another company.