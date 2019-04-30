The Amounts You're Not Allowed To Bet On Jeopardy

If you've been watching Jeopardy lately, not only is champion James Holzhauer on a roll, winning over a million dollars so far, but you may have also noticed his odd wagers. Sometimes they reference a specific date, like the $10,117 he bet referencing the October 1, 2017 shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas. Or, when he made a bet that brought his total to $90,812, the date of his September 8, 2012 wedding. But if you were wondering whether or not there are any amounts that you can't bet on the t.v. game show, it turns out there are.

There are 5 specific amounts that contestants on Jeopardy are forbidden from betting:

$69 (there's a sexual reference in that, apparently)

$666 (the satanic number of the beast)

$14, $88, $1488 (all supposedly have something to do with white supremacy)

Other than that, all other wagers are fair game. Just in case you were wondering.