Andy Williams Has His First Top 10 Hit In 47 Years

Between 1963-1972, and 1983-1985, Billboard published a special Christmas Singles chart, therefore Christmas songs did not appear on the Hot 100. However, due to the most recent change in the Hot 100 rules means that older songs, including seasonal titles, can rank in the top 50 if they experience significant gains. Plus, the addition of streaming having an impact on the charts has helped several holiday songs reach new peaks on the Hot 100.

Among them, Andy Williams' Christmas classic It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, rose to #10 on the most recent Billboard Hot 100. It's previous high was #13. It also marks the first time Williams has had a top 10 hit since 1971 when he reached #9 with Where Do I Begin? (Love Story).

In all, a total of 20 holiday hits appeared on the latest Hot 100 chart. Many of them reaching their highest point ever, including: