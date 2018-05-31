Another 72 Sears Stores To Close

Siting a 12% drop in revenue over the first quarter of 2018 at the Sears stores that survived the previous round of closings, Sears announced that it would be permanently shutting the doors on at least another 72 locations "in the near future".

The company identified 100 locations that were not making a profit. Sears' last profitable year was 2010. Since that time, the company has reported losses totalling more than $11.2 billion.

Sears sold off its Craftsman tool brand a year ago, and is now looking to do the same with their Kenmore appliances name.