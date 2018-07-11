Apple Phone Scam Targets Connecticut Residents

A nationwide scam, where callers pose as being from Apple, has been targeting I-Phone users in Connecticut recently. The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service have released official alerts regarding the rash of fraudulent phone calls claiming to be from AppleCare. In fact, Apple, Inc. may even show up on your caller i.d. It's called "spoofing".

As with any call, you should never give out personal information. Apple Support will never ask you for any confidential information including your Apple ID. If you receive one of these calls, hang up and call Apple Support at 1-800-275-2273. You should also report the call to the FBI. They have set up a special website you can access here.

This spring I received a call from someone claiming to be from Eversource saying that my account was past due, and I needed to contact them "immediately". Since I knew that wasn't the case, I hung up and immediately called Eversource to report it. They were already aware of the scam, and investigating.