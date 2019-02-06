Ariana Grande Blows Off The Grammys

After a dispute with the shows producers over which song she would perform at the Grammys, Ariana Grande has pulled out of the show. Not only will she not be performing, she won't even be attending!

Grande reportedly wanted to perform her new song “7 Rings” in its entirety, but was told that she’d have to do a medley instead and that they’d get to pick her second song. That apprently left Ari feeling “insulted” although some reports say she never actually accepted their offer to perform in the first place.

Ariana Grande is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles this Sunday night (2/10/19).