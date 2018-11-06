Ariana Grande Named Billboard's Woman Of The Year

Ariana Grande began her music career just 7 years ago, and she's only 25; but the young lady from Florida will receive quite the honor next month when she is given Billboard's Woman of the Year honor.

Grande has already achieved 3 number one albums on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, including her most recent, Sweetener, which when it was released last August, garnered the largest number of streams ever for a female pop artist. Grande also uses her platform to support the causes she believes in.

Previous Woman of the Year honorees include Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga. The 13th annual ceremony and dinner will be held in New York on December 6th and streamed live at 7 p.m. via Twitter.