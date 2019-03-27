Avicii's Family Working To Keep His Memory Alive

In his short life, 28-year-old Tim Bergling, better known to most as Avicii, worked tirelessly. But it wasn't just music that he devoted so much of his time and energy, his charitable efforts raised millions of dollars toward the fight against hunger and AIDS. His family wants to continue that fight and keep his memory alive.

Tuesday (3/26/19) they announced the formation of the Tim Bergling Foundation as a means to ensure that his passion for giving back lives on. In a statement the family said, "Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit."

The multiplatinum-selling artist and DJ died in Oman last April of an apparent suicide. The Tim Bergling Foundation will begin with a focus on mental health and suicide prevention, but will soon expand to include initiatives for climate change and endangered species protection as well as nature conservation.