The B-52's Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Documentary, Book, & Tour

In honor of 40 years, The B-52's will be heading out on tour this summer. The 43-date tour begins May 4th in West Palm Beach, FL and concludes September 24th in New York City on Central Park's Summerstage. There will also be a date here in Connecticut in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on September 20th. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 20th.

In addition to the tour, The B-52's will publish the first-ever official history of the band, which is expected next year. The band has also teamed with executive producer Fred Armisen and director Craig Johnson to develop an authorized documentary film about the group.

“Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019!” said vocalist Kate Pierson in a statement. Their first album, The B-52's, came out on July 5, 1979, while the band's first single, Rock Lobster, had actually been released a year earlier. Lead vocalist Fred Schneider added, “Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52's are coming!”