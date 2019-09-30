Baseball Season Ends With Most Home Runs Ever

The 2019 Major League Baseball season wrapped up on Sunday (9/29), and more home runs were hit this year than any previous season. A total of 6,776 dingers were sent out of major league ballparks, a full 11% above the previous record of 6,105 set in 2017, and 21% above last year's total of 5,585.

The Minnesota Twins had the most. In fact, their 307 long balls were the most by any team in a season. The New York Yankees finsished with 306. Both totals well above the previous record set by The Bronx Bombers with 267, prompting some to suspect the ball is juiced. MLB plans to run some tests on the baseballs used this season, however, results from those tests aren't expected until after the World Series.

Pete Alonso (pictured) of the New York Mets hit 53 round trippers, becoming the first rookie since 1900, the beginning of the modern era, to lead the majors in home runs. Jorge Soler of the Kansas City Royals hit 48, giving the Royals' their first ever home run champion.