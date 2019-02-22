Be Aware Of Skunks In Love

If you've been noticing skunks recently, whether by sight or by smell, there's a good reason. It's skunk mating season! February through March is mating season for striped, hog-nosed, and hooded skunks, and that translates into that skunk smell. The stink occurs when males try to court females who may not be “in the mood.” When that happens, female skunks generate an aroma to repel their rejected suitors. Fortunately, skunk romance only lasts a short time.

If the smell seems to come and go, and is more noticeable at dawn or dusk, or with a shift in wind direction, or seems to be coming from an area with evergreen trees, it might be the odor of a great horned owl. These owls commonly eat skunks.

Occasionally a skunk will wander into an open garage or shed, so that's a good reason to make sure you keep those doors closed.

There's also a possibility of rabies. Wildlife experts suggest if you see a skunk acting strangely, you should stay away from it. I suggest staying away from it regardless of how it's acting.