Be On The Lookout For Bobcat Collars

Last year, the Connecticut DEEP Fish & Wildlife Division initiated a project to study bobcats in Connecticut. That study included trapping and placing GPS collars and yellow ear tags on 50 bobcats. Today, August 1st, those collars were programmed to automatically detach from the bobcats.

Therefore, if you should find one of these collars, the Wildlife Division would like you to contact them at 860-424-3045 or [email protected]. If you want to get a glimpse of what these collars look like, click here.

The information collected by the collars will help biologists determine the location, dispersal, migration, activity patterns, and range of bobcats here in Connecticut.