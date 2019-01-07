Bear Sightings On The Rise In Connecticut

People saw a lot more bears here in Connecticut last year. Keep in mind that the number of bears seen, is not the same as the population. Perhaps the same bear was spotted on multiple occasions.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection estimates the bear population in our state is around 800. Between January 8th and December 12, 2018 the number of bear sightings was close to 9,000.

These are the top 5 towns where the most bears were seen:

Simsbury (597) Farmington (542) Avon (476) Granby (403) Torrington (392)

If you spot a bear, especially in a densely populated area, you should immediately contact the DEEP Wildlife Division (860-424-3011, Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM-4:30 PM) or DEEP Dispatch (860-424-3333, 24 hours) to report the sighting. They'll also provide advice on how to handle the situation, if you should need any.