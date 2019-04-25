Bees At Notre Dame Cathedral Survived The Fire

There have been three beehives on the roof over the sacristy, just beneath the rose window, at Notre Dame since 2013. Those three hives were the home to about 180,000 bees. After the devastating fire that ripped through the historic cathedral, beekeeper Nicolas Geant was concerned they may not have survived. His concerns were eased when drone footage showed the hives weren't burned. But he still wasn't sure about the bees. "I got a call from Andre Finot, the spokesman for Notre Dame, who said there were bees flying in and out of the hives which means they are still alive!" Geant said.

While it is likely that the hives were filled with smoke, that doesn't impact them like it would with humans, since bees don't have lungs. That's why beekeepers use bee smokers when working with hives. They allow beekeepers to do their work, while keeping the bees at bay.

Geant said he wouldn't be able tell whether all of the bees are alive until he is able to inspect the site. But since bees have been seen flying in an out of the hives, and the hives didn't burn, he's confident.